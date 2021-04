4BR talks to Mark Bromley, the CEO of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain to chat about the past year as well as the exciting future in prospect for the organisation.

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

2020 was a challenging year for the banding movement, but it was also one that gave rise to exciting new opportunities that were grabbed by both musical hands by the National Youth and National Childrens' Bands of Great Britain according to its CEO, Mark Bromley.

We caught up with him for a chat to find out more after the organisation released its upbeat annual review of 2020.