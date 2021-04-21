                 

Swiss soloists respond in number

Over 350 players and 32 quartets entered the online Swiss Solo and Quartet Championships this year — with the finals set to take place in Berne in May.

Swiss
  The event was first held in 1974

Wednesday, 21 April 2021

        

There has been a remarkable response from players entering the 2021 Swiss Solo and Quartet Championships (SSQW/CNSQ)

Due to the restrictions imposed by Covid-19 in the country, the event for both brass and percussion had to be run on-line this year.

Over 350 entries

However, newly elected committee President, Simon Estermann and his team worked hard to ensure their new format would work effectively and were rewarded with over 350 entries in the different categories.

Participants produced their own online video performance not exceeding 6 minutes in duration — including no less than 32 quartets — the highest figure since the championship were inaugurated in 1974.

Overwhelming

A spokesperson told 4BR: "The response from soloists and quartets from all parts of the country was overwhelming.

Musicians of all categories of age have enjoyed the opportunity of playing and competing with others on a virtual platform and we have been delighted by the standard and the response.

The hard job of narrowing down the fields for the appropriate category finals fell to Alexis Demailly, Mark Wilkinson, Richard Marshall and Ian Porthouse (cornets); Owen Farr (horns); David Thornton (euphoniums and baritones); Nick Hudson (trombones); Les Neish (tubas) and Michael H. Lang (percussion).

Live-stream final

The live streamed final will now be held with the participants and the adjudicators in compliance with Covid-19 measures in place on 15th May at in Berne.

The Jury for the finals are: Thomas Ruedi, Oliver Waespi, Guy Michel (brass), and Damien Darioli and Peter Fleischlin (percussion)

For further information, go to: further Information: www.ssqw.ch

The response from soloists and quartets from all parts of the country was overwhelmingspokesperson

Finalists:

Brass:
Under 13 years of age:


Tom Blanchut (horn)
Lea Boulnoix (cornet)
Emilie De Luca (cornet)
Corentin Detienne (trombone)
Simon Gabriel (cornet)
Alexia Michaud (trombone)
Loris Sturzinger (cornet)
Antoine Zeiter (baritone)
Enya Zenklusen (horn)

Juniors:


Saruschan Aghamiri (Eb tuba)
Oriane Bruckel (cornet)
Fanny Evequoz (euphonium)
Sebastien Gaspoz (horn)
Alena Imseng (cornet)
Fabio Imseng (horn)
Fabio Lehner (euphonium)
Adrien Mabillard (cornet)
Robin Marquis (cornet)
Simon Schnyder (trombone)

Adults:


Stephanie Gaspoz (euphonium)
Damien Lagger (trombone)
Antoine Mauron (Eb tuba)
Mathilde Roh (cornet)
Claude Romailler (flugel)
Guillaume Stalder (horn)

Percussion Instruments:
Under 13:


Theo Hoppe (drum set)
Naya Luchinger (xylophone)
Nouraddin Naji (drum set)
Victor Sparleanu (marimba)

Juniors:


Sven Dahinden (marimba)
Sven Dahinden (snare drum)
Melissa Hardegger (drum set)
Ting-Fu Hsieh (marimba)
Tom Muller (drum set)
Jonas Naf (marimba)
Tobias Ruedi (drum set)
Tim Schmid Tim (snare drum)

Adults:


Nathan Frei (drum set)
Vincent Munier (marimba)
Marin Muoth (drum set)
Marin Muoth (snare drum)
Lea Rothlin (marimba)

Quartets:


Championship Section: Shake Brass
First Section: Les Bagnolets
Second Section: Vbrassion

        

