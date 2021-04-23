                 

News

Brighouse Hymn Tune contest cancelled

Covid-19 restrictions sees the Brighouse & District Lions March & Hymn Tune Contest cancelled.

  Ongoing restrictions have meant the cancellation of this year's event.

Despite the growing indication that the end of Covid-19 restrictions, and the potential return to brass band activity is on the horizon, unfortunately some very popular events still have to take the difficult decision to cancel their proposed contest.

One is the 2021 Brighouse & District Lions 'March & Hymn Tune Contest', which was due to be held on the weekend of the 3rd & 4th July.

Uncertainty

A spokesperson told 4BR: "Due to the current on-going uncertainty, along with Calderdale Council's current strict Covid-19 criteria for events it is with regret that we will not be able to hold our annual contest again this year

The contest will continue next year and all bands on our database will be contacted and will hopefully look forward to our return then."

4BR was informed that any bands that had entry fees which were carried over from last year's cancellation will be re-funded shortly.

        

