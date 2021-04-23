                 

Fife Festival set for on-line entertainment

12 bands will provide the online entertainment this weekend at the Fife Brass Band Festival.

Fife
  The Fife Brass Band Festival is being held online this year

Friday, 23 April 2021

        

There will be great online brass band contesting action to enjoy this weekend as 12 bands take part in the Fife Brass Band Festival.

Taken online due to Covid-19 restrictions this year, the organisers have been delighted by the response with bands performing a march plus own-choice music in their 10-minute sets.

Start time

It all starts at 2.00pm on Saturday 24th and can be enjoyed by tuning into the SBBA YouTube channel. The adjudicator is Alan Fernie.

The organisers have also been grateful for the support of Band Supplies in Glasgow who will provide vouchers for the winners and the 'Most Entertaining Band'.

Competing bands:

Annan Town
Coalburn Intermediate
Dysart Colliery Silver
Irvine & Dreghorn Brass
Johnstone Band
Kingdom Brass
Kirkintilloch Kelvin Brass
Langholm Town
Lochgelly Band
Newmilns & Galston
Unison Kinneil
Whitburn Band

        

