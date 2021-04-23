Fife Festival set for on-line entertainment

12 bands will provide the online entertainment this weekend at the Fife Brass Band Festival.

There will be great online brass band contesting action to enjoy this weekend as 12 bands take part in the Fife Brass Band Festival.

Taken online due to Covid-19 restrictions this year, the organisers have been delighted by the response with bands performing a march plus own-choice music in their 10-minute sets.

Start time

It all starts at 2.00pm on Saturday 24th and can be enjoyed by tuning into the SBBA YouTube channel. The adjudicator is Alan Fernie.

The organisers have also been grateful for the support of Band Supplies in Glasgow who will provide vouchers for the winners and the 'Most Entertaining Band'.

Competing bands:

Annan Town

Coalburn Intermediate

Dysart Colliery Silver

Irvine & Dreghorn Brass

Johnstone Band

Kingdom Brass

Kirkintilloch Kelvin Brass

Langholm Town

Lochgelly Band

Newmilns & Galston

Unison Kinneil

Whitburn Band