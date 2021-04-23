                 

*
4BR Friday Interview with Erik Janssen

4BR catches up with the well known Dutch conductor to find out more about what he has been up to over the past few months — from working with three wind bands and the Netherlands Philharmonic Orchestra to a Yamaha led band initiative and more.

Erik Janssen
  Eric Janssen has been busy during the Covid-19 lockdown with a number of musical initiatives and connections

Friday, 23 April 2021

        

Eric has been working with three wind bands in the Netherlands — once with a life long family connection, as well as making links to direct the brass section of the Netherlands Philharmonic Orchestra.

He also talks about his freelance connections with bands away from his home — as far as Scotland, Yorkshire and Norway and his joy at being part of a Yamaha led band project that saw stars provide tuition and inspiration as well as new music to add to the brass band repertoire.

Find out more:

Noord Nederlands Jeugdorkest:
https://vimeo.com/351222990
or
https://vimeo.com/283900684

NNJO playing Fellini of Johan de Meij
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Ba5uevYWIk&ab_channel=NoordNederlandsJeugdOrkest

Tata Steel Wind Orchestra.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BrNDCwPPS0A&ab_channel=TataSteelOrkest


Felicitous, Frederick Schjelderup

https://soundcloud.com/fredrickschjelderup-composer/felicitous-by-frederick-schjelderup

Rong Brass at the NM 2019
Bipolarity (Stijn Aertgeerts)

https://livestream.com/accounts/26666432/events/8978991/videos/201690222/player/?fbclid=IwAR3_E1rr19guyzXH3038OLPfzLBkh_NoScELdsOqwJHNdBBufm3WUyrlAcY

        

