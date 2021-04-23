4BR Friday Interview with Erik Janssen

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest
Eric has been working with three wind bands in the Netherlands — once with a life long family connection, as well as making links to direct the brass section of the Netherlands Philharmonic Orchestra.
He also talks about his freelance connections with bands away from his home — as far as Scotland, Yorkshire and Norway and his joy at being part of a Yamaha led band project that saw stars provide tuition and inspiration as well as new music to add to the brass band repertoire.
Find out more:
Noord Nederlands Jeugdorkest:
https://vimeo.com/351222990
or
https://vimeo.com/283900684
NNJO playing Fellini of Johan de Meij
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Ba5uevYWIk&ab_channel=NoordNederlandsJeugdOrkest
Tata Steel Wind Orchestra.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BrNDCwPPS0A&ab_channel=TataSteelOrkest
Felicitous, Frederick Schjelderup
https://soundcloud.com/fredrickschjelderup-composer/felicitous-by-frederick-schjelderup
Rong Brass at the NM 2019
Bipolarity (Stijn Aertgeerts)
https://livestream.com/accounts/26666432/events/8978991/videos/201690222/player/?fbclid=IwAR3_E1rr19guyzXH3038OLPfzLBkh_NoScELdsOqwJHNdBBufm3WUyrlAcY