Vos relinquishes baton to return to ranks at Schoonhoven

Robbert Vos has stepped down as Musical Director at Dutch National Champion Brass Band Schoonhoven, but will remain as its solo euphonium.

Schoonhoven
Sunday, 25 April 2021

        

Robbert Vos has taken the decision to step down from his role as Musical Director of Dutch National Champion Brass Band Schoonhoven, although he will remain as the band's solo euphonium.

Thought

He told 4BR that the decision to resign from a role he has held with success from 2018 has been given a great deal of thought.

"During the lockdown I've had time to think about the things keeping me busy and the energy I take out of them.

I've worked with a great team at the band to tackle different challenges, but the amount of energy that goes with it also comes at a cost and it is therefore important to divide it carefully."

Despite Covid-19 restrictions his busy schedule has included playing at the Marinierskapel, his musical direction at the Royal Windorchestra Phileutonia Eindhoven and more recently with his appointment the head subject teacher in euphonium at the Conservatory of Tilburg.

Beneficial

However, he feels his tenure as Musical Director of Brass Band Schoonhoven has been hugely beneficial.

"I've been very fortunate to have enjoyed many great musical experiences, such as our concert tour in Germany and our participation at the Brass in Concert Championships in 2019.

I also thoroughly enjoyed the preparatory work and collaboration with Paul Holland for the successful 2019 National Championship."

Right decision

Speaking in response to the news, BBS Board Member and soprano player Wouter Zuidam told 4BR: "We are sad that Robbert has decided to step down as MD, but we fully understand and respect his decision, which we know he feels is the right one.

We are very happy though that Robbert is staying with us and will continue to be part of the BBS family as a hugely acclaimed performer."

4BR understands that the band will now seek to appoint a new Musical Director in time for the band to start its 100 year anniversary celebrations in 2022.

        

Schoonhoven

