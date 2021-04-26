Blue Forest brought to life by Jenkins

Composer Dan Jenkins has brought to life the atmosphere of a remote forest in the north of Scotland with his latest work for brass band.

Composer Dan Jenkins has been hard at work adding new works to his impressive list of compositions that will be perfect for any band to tackle as soon as they get back to rehearsals.

Dan, who plays professionally with the BBC Symphony Orchestra has built up a selection of works to cater for all musical tastes — and the latest is entitled, 'Blue Forest', a wonderfully atmospheric work inspired by a visit to a remote woods in Scotland prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Beautiful





It's based on a series of photos Dan took of the eerie, but beautiful scenery near to a cabin he was staying at in the north of Scotland — and you can certainly feel the chill of the clear air.

Dan told 4BR: "The work is in four sections. 'Blue Trees' is the forest late at night, backlit by an amazing blue moonlight in the darkness as the branches sway gently in the breeze.

'In a Clearing' suddenly becomes more industrial; there is choppy, workman-like music, and a wide area of just stumps and brush is left."

Influences

He added: "Also in the woods was a wigwam made from old pine branches piled up together, and 'River and Tarn' has a native American influence in the music, which then suddenly returns to a bleak and native Scottish feel after reaching the water behind the trees.

'Forest' is simply the name for the final uplifted burst of the initially-distorted opening theme, and we end peacefully, in the dark blue light."

Find out more

To find out more go to: https://www.danjenkinsmusic.co.uk/product/blue-forest/

www.danjenkinsmusic.co.uk