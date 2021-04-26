4BR Monday Interview with Tine Thing Helseth

4BR talks to the Norwegian trumpet star as she looks forward to the release of 'Magical Memories for Trumpet and Organ' — her first CD since 2013 — and one inspired in part to listening to her mother play when she was a child...

4BR Editor Iwan Fox catches up with Tine Thing Helseth as she prepares for the release of her latest CD.

She talks about its very personal inspiration — from her youngest days listening to her mother perform on trumpet in churches with organ accompaniment for weddings and services.

'Magical Memories for Trumpet and Organ' sees her perform works from composers such as Bach, Telemann, Clarke, Grieg, Mendelssohn and Charpentier.

It will be released on 28th May on LAWO Classics, but three tracks from it have already been released in digital form on the Apple and Spotify platforms.

Find out more:

To find out more go to: http://www.tinethinghelseth.com/tine-thing-helseth-releases-new-album-magical-memories-on-28-may/