                 

*
banner

News

4BR Monday Interview with Tine Thing Helseth

4BR talks to the Norwegian trumpet star as she looks forward to the release of 'Magical Memories for Trumpet and Organ' — her first CD since 2013 — and one inspired in part to listening to her mother play when she was a child...

Helseth
  Tine Thing Helseth's new CD will be released on 28th May

Monday, 26 April 2021

        

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

4BR Editor Iwan Fox catches up with Tine Thing Helseth as she prepares for the release of her latest CD.

She talks about its very personal inspiration — from her youngest days listening to her mother perform on trumpet in churches with organ accompaniment for weddings and services.

'Magical Memories for Trumpet and Organ' sees her perform works from composers such as Bach, Telemann, Clarke, Grieg, Mendelssohn and Charpentier.

It will be released on 28th May on LAWO Classics, but three tracks from it have already been released in digital form on the Apple and Spotify platforms.

Find out more:

To find out more go to: http://www.tinethinghelseth.com/tine-thing-helseth-releases-new-album-magical-memories-on-28-may/

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Helseth

4BR Monday Interview with Tine Thing Helseth

April 26 • 4BR talks to the Norwegian trumpet star as she looks forward to the release of 'Magical Memories for Trumpet and Organ' — her first CD since 2013 — and one inspired in part to listening to her mother play when she was a child...

Jenkins

Blue Forest brought to life by Jenkins

April 26 • Composer Dan Jenkins has brought to life the atmosphere of a remote forest in the north of Scotland with his latest work for brass band.

European

Get ready for the Euros

April 26 • There will be a great free weekend of European Championship inspired entertainment to enjoy next month — including the results of the battle to find the public's favourite set-work and own-choice performances.

Schoonhoven

Vos relinquishes baton to return to ranks at Schoonhoven

April 25 • Robbert Vos has stepped down as Musical Director at Dutch National Champion Brass Band Schoonhoven, but will remain as its solo euphonium.

What's on »

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Sunday 19 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury, Cheltenham, GL40 4SH

Contest: National Brass Band Championship of Great Britain

Saturday 2 October • Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP

Vacancies »

Lindley Band

April 26 • SOLO CORNET required by LINDLEY BAND to join our friendly team when we resume rehearsals in our own bandroom located just 1 mile from M62 Jcn 24, near Huddersfield. Monday and Wednesday 8 to 10 pm. We enjoy a balanced mix of contests and good engagements

Watford Band

April 22 • Come and join the Watford band!. We are a friendly, welcoming band. . Currently in Fourth Section but hungry for promotion. . We are looking for Bb Bass, 2nd Trombone, . 1st, 2nd Horn Players, and Percussionists.

Chinnor Silver

April 19 • With rehearsals starting soon in line with government guidelines we are looking to strengthen BACKROW CORNETS &PERCUSSION TEAM concerts and contests planned.we rehearse on wednesdays in our own bandroom check out our lockdown performances and come join us

Pro Cards »

Dave Collins

BA (Hons) (Dunelm) I, FSCO
Composer and Arranger

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top