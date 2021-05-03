Highest accolade for composer Errollyn Wallen CBE

Composer's outstanding contribution to musical life in the UK is marked by the 2020 Incorporated Society of Musicians Distinguished Musician Award.

Composer Errollyn Wallen CBE has been announced as recipient of the 2020 ISM Distinguished Musician Award.

The Incorporated Society of Musicians (ISM), is the UK's professional body for musicians. It was formed in 1882 to promote the art of music and support professional musicians, with the ISM Distinguished Musician Award, which was established in 1976, seen as its highest individual accolade.

Outstanding contribution

Recognition of the Belize-born British composer's "outstanding contribution to musical life in the UK"sees her follow in the footsteps of former award winners such as Sir David Willcocks, Sir Charles Mackerras, Sir Michael Tippett, Jacqueline du PrÃ© and Sir Charles Groves.

Errollyn Wallen's work has gained worldwide critical acclaim — including her rarely heard brass band works 'Chrome', written in 1997 (subsequently recorded by Eikanger Bjorsvik Musikklag) and 'Gold Saturday' written in 2004.

She holds teaching positions at several conservatoires, including the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, Royal College of Music, Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance, and Royal Birmingham Conservatoire, and is also frequently seen and heard presenting on BBC television and radio — latterly as a member of the judging panel for the 2021 BBC Young Musicians of the Year.

Honoured

Errollyn Wallen CBE told the ISM: "I am deeply honoured to receive this award from the ISM, who do so much to promote the vital importance of music for us all.

These times have revealed that the making of live music has been under the direst threat and yet the need and longing for it has never been greater."

In response, ISM President 2020-21, Professor Chris Collins said: "Errollyn's work is truly unique. Both her career and music-making transcend boundaries, and during COVID-19, Errollyn has continued to innovate, explore and challenge.

In my term as ISM President, I can think of no one more worthy of receiving this award.'

More information:

Find out more about Errollyn's Wallen's work at: www.errollynwallen.com