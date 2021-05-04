Report & Results: 2021 Mid Sussex Solo Contest

The Mid Sussex Brass Band 'Return of the Solo Contest' attracted a fine entry of competitors from across the banding globe, with 58 performers producing fine accounts of themselves and making for a difficult decision for adjudicator Brett Baker in each of the categories.
A spokesperson told 4BR: "Our thanks go to everyone who took the time to enter and we have been delighted by the feedback we have received.
It was wonderful to see such a wide range of abilities and ages take part and Brett loved listening to all of them. We extend our thanks to him and also to Dean Pelling of Dean Pelling Woodwind & Brass for sponsoring the event."
The success of the event means that the band will be able to donate £500 to the National Autistic Society.
Results:
Under 14s:
Hymn: Jennifer Richardson
Slow Melody: Millie Davenport
Air Varie: Jennifer Richardson
Under 18s:
Slow Melody: Joshua Pope
Air Varie: Thomas Hall
Intermediate:
Hymn: Marcus Hammarberg
Slow Melody: Marcus Hammarberg
Air Varie: Ian Wilson
Advanced:
Hymn: Frederik Engelsen
Slow Melody: Frederik Engelsen
Air Varie: Martin Buss