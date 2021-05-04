Report & Results: 2021 Mid Sussex Solo Contest

The 'return' of the Mid Sussex Brass Band solo contest brought plenty of excellent performances to enjoy for adjudicator Brett Baker.

The Mid Sussex Brass Band 'Return of the Solo Contest' attracted a fine entry of competitors from across the banding globe, with 58 performers producing fine accounts of themselves and making for a difficult decision for adjudicator Brett Baker in each of the categories.

A spokesperson told 4BR: "Our thanks go to everyone who took the time to enter and we have been delighted by the feedback we have received.

It was wonderful to see such a wide range of abilities and ages take part and Brett loved listening to all of them. We extend our thanks to him and also to Dean Pelling of Dean Pelling Woodwind & Brass for sponsoring the event."

The success of the event means that the band will be able to donate £500 to the National Autistic Society.

Results:

Under 14s:



Hymn: Jennifer Richardson

Slow Melody: Millie Davenport

Air Varie: Jennifer Richardson

Under 18s:



Slow Melody: Joshua Pope

Air Varie: Thomas Hall

Intermediate:



Hymn: Marcus Hammarberg

Slow Melody: Marcus Hammarberg

Air Varie: Ian Wilson

Advanced:



Hymn: Frederik Engelsen

Slow Melody: Frederik Engelsen

Air Varie: Martin Buss