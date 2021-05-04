                 

Huge response SWBBA solo and quartet event

150 competitors from across the banding world have been out to impress adjudicator Steve Sykes — with the results to be announced later this month.

SWBBA
  The event has been a huge success for the Association

The South West Brass Band Association has told 4BR that they have been delighted at the entry repose for their inaugural Online Solo & Quartet Contest.

150 competitors from across the UK and abroad have provided adjudicator Steve Sykes with over 180 performances, with the results to be announced over the evenings of the 21st, 22nd & 23rd May.

Wonderful entry

Speaking to 4BR, SWBBA Vice-Chairman, John Woods, said: "Not surprisingly, due to the wonderful entry we have had to delay our 'Results Showcase' as the evaluation process took longer than originally envisaged.

We will announce the results on Facebook and our grateful thanks go to adjudicator Steve Sykes for the mammoth task of deciding the winners and also to Trevada Music for so generously sponsoring the prizes."

John also confirmed that due to the fantastic response with entries in the Slow Melody Under 12 class, it has been divided into two separate categories — 9 years and under, and 10-12 years.

Thanks

John added: "We would like to thank everyone, especially parents, family and teachers in encouraging young players to record performances and enter — the response has been outstanding. Without them this event could not have taken place."

The three Showcases will be available to view on SWBBA YouTube channel shortly after the weekend.

        

