4BR Tuesday Interview with Robbert Vos

4BR catches up with the Dutch euphonium star to find out more about his plans for the future.

4BR talks to the Besson euphonium star following the news that he will spearhead a new euphonium Bachelor or Masters Degree class in 2021 at the Fontys Academy of Music & Performing Arts, as well as stepping down as MD at Brass Band Schoonhoven.

He talks about the new course and the opportunities its offers, as well his decision to stand down as Musical Director of Dutch National Champion, Brass Band Schoonhoven and his thoughts on the outlook for the banding movement in his home country.