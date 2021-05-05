Memories of the Italian jobs...

Happy memories charge the determination of the Italian Brass Band to return to rehearsals.

In anticipation of their hopeful return to rehearsals following the first moves to relax restrictions with theatres and cultural activities in Italy, former European Challenge Section champions, the Italian Brass Band has released a series of video performances form former concerts with leading world class players.

Joseph Alessi

The first comes from 2016 when the band accompanied the great American trombonist, Joseph Alessi in a performance of Gordon Langford's iconic 'Rhapsody for Trombone'.

Spokesperson, Giovanni Celestino told 4BR: "We are all looking forward to being able to play together once more, so looking back on some of the most memorable occasions when we did has given us a boost of confidence. We hope it does for all our friends in the banding world."

To enjoy

https://youtu.be/Z4wkvuVl9cE

