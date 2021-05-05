Celebrating 130 years of Woolston Brass

The most famous and most successful band in New Zealand in celebrating its 130th anniversary this year.

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

4BR talks Todd and Caroline Turner to find out more about the rich history of New Zealand's most famous and successful brass band — Woolston Brass — which this year celebrates its 130th anniversary.

The band was formed in 1891 as the Loyal Perseverance Lodge of the Manchester Independent Order of Oddfellows, but thankfully that didn't last long and they have since gone on to become the standard bearers of New Zealand banding excellence — winning their National title on 32 occasions.

As we find out, they are a band proud of its past, present and future — and hopes to add to its National tally at the Championships in July in their home city of Christchurch.