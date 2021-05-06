                 

4BR Thursday Interview with Jasper Dommett

4BR talks to composer Jasper Dommett as he prepares for the premiere of his opera 'Coram Boy' which will be broadcast from the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama in Cardiff on Friday 7th May.

Dommett
  Jasper Dommett's new opera will be premiered this Friday

Thursday, 06 May 2021

        

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

4BR is joined by composer Jasper Dommett, who has certainly been making a musical mark with his works over the past year or so.

The Ivors Award nominee and Welsh Music Guild Paul Mealor Award winner has had his works performed by a number of leading brass bands, ensembles and soloists.

However, this Friday (May 7th) sees the premiere of his first opera — entitled Coram Boy, set in misty 18th century Gloucestershire, which explores the chance meeting of a cathedral chorister and a mysterious boy with a merciless past.

Directed by Fleur Snow, 'Coram Boy' is based on Helen Edmundson's theatrical adaptation of Jamila Gavin's highly acclaimed novel.

The opera is scored for an intimate ensemble, weaving in electronic soundscapes and echoes of Handel's angelic cathedral organ.

It is being broadcast free on the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama YouTube channel at 7.30pm.

https://www.rwcmd.ac.uk/events/coram-boy

        

