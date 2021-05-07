                 

Scotland inks in Perth contesting dates

The Scottish Brass Band Association has confirmed the dates at Perth Concert Hall for the Scottish Festival of Brass and next year's Scottish Championships.

  The Championships have found a popular home in Perth

Friday, 07 May 2021

        

The Scottish Brass Band Association (SBBA) has announced the provisional contest dates planned for the later this year and into 2022.

The Scottish Festival of Brass at Perth Concert Hall is earmarked for the 20th November (Scottish Challenge Shield) and the weekend of the 27th & 28th November (Scottish Youth Championships).

The popular Scottish Open Championship will also form part of that weekend (Saturday 27th November)

Scottish Championships

The Scottish Championships will also take place in Perth on the second weekend in March in 2022 (12th/13th March), with provisional confirmation of the same weekend until 2025.

Further details: www.www.sbba.org.uk/

        

