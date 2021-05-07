                 

News

Get ready for the Euros...

A weekend of great European Championship highlights starts this evening on the wobplay.com platform — so why not enjoy the brass band Eurovision from 6.30pm (BST).

Euro2021
  The highlights broadcast starts this evening

Friday, 07 May 2021

        

The special European broadcast will be hosted by Frank Renton and Helen Varley, on the wobplay platform from Friday 7th May to Sunday 9th May and will showcase a host of musical highlights from the event since 2003 alongside invited guest interviews and features.

www.wobplay.com

Set work and own-choice

Topping the bill will be the list of favourite set test pieces and own choice performances as selected by the banding public — all leading to the announcement of the winner.

There is so much to enjoy alongside Frank and Helen — from great soloists and youth bands to those memorable set-work, own-choice and Gala Concert performances.

All this is streaming free on wobplay at the following times.

British Summer Time/Central European Time

Timetable:

Friday 7th May


6.30pm/7.30pm (BST/CET): Festival Preview
Frank Renton is joined by Paul Hindmarsh and guests to look ahead to the weekend.

7.30pm/8.30pm (BST/CET): Where are they now?
A chance to hear from some of the prize-winners from the European Soloist Competition since 1995 — Thomas Ruedi, Raf van Looveran, Glenn van Looy, Katrina Marzella, JÃ©rÃ©my Coquoz, Felix Geroldinger and Lionel Fumeaux.


Saturday 8th May


11.00am/Noon (BST/CET): The Next Generation
Helen Varley presents highlights from the European Youth Band Championship contests and the European Youth Brass Band in concert.

2.00pm/3.00pm (BST/CET): Europe's Favourite Test Piece (2003 — 2019)
Frank Renton and guests reveal the results of the on line vote, introducing the winning performances, and with interval entertainment from the European Youth Brass Band.

Audivi Media Nocte (Oliver Waespi) — Montreux, 2011
Extreme Make-Over (Johan de Meij) — Groningen, 2005
Fraternity (Thierry Deleruyelle) — Lille, 2016
From Ancient Times (Jan Van der Roost) — Oostende, 2009
St. Magnus (Kenneth Downie) — Glasgow, 2004
Vita Aeterna Variations (Alexander Comitas) — Rotterdam, 2012

7.00pm/8.00pm (BST/CET) : Highlights from the European Gala Concert (2004 — 2018)
Featuring memorable performances from Hans Gansch, Philip Cobb, Richard Marshall, David Childs, David Thornton, Lito Fontana, German Brass, Royal Concertgebouw Brass, Black Dyke, Brass Band Oberöstereich, Cory Band , Brass Band Willebroek and the European Youth Band.


Sunday 9th May


11.00am/Noon (BST/CET): Building the Brand
Highlights from the European Brass Band 'B' and Challenge Sections

2.00pm/3.00 (BST/CET): Europe's Favourite Own-Choice Performance (2003 — 2019)
Frank Renton and guests introduce the six nominations and reveals the ultimate winner of the online vote.

Cory Band (Philip Harper) — Raveling, Unraveling (Sparke) — Lille, 2016
Eikanger-Bjorsvik Musikklag (Ingar Bergby) — Fraternity (Deleruyelle) — Oostende, 2017
Eikanger-Bjorsvik Musikklag (Ingar Bergby) — Partita (Heaton) — Utrecht, 2018
Yorkshire Building Society Band (David King) — Concerto Grosso (Bourgeois) — Bergen, 2003
Yorkshire Building Society Band (David King) — Music of the Spheres (Sparke) — Glasgow, 2004
Valaisia Brass Band (ArsÃ¨ne Duc)- The Turing Test (Dobson) — Utrecht, 2018

To enjoy:

Visit www.wobplay.com to enjoy this fantastic selection of European highlights.

        

