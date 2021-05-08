Black Dyke mark the passing and triumph of time

Players and visitors to the iconic Queensbury bandhall will have an immediate reminder of the band's great achievements and those who delivered them...

Black Dyke Band will return to full rehearsals from the hiatus of its enforced Covid-19 break with a reminder of the passing as well as triumph of time.

A new graphic mural depicting the band's proud history, the people and memorable moments that have punctuated it since its formation as a brass and reed band in 1816 in the Yorkshire village of Queensbury, will welcome players as well as visitors as they walk through the doors to its famous home.

Heritage

It has been produced by the well known Dutch graphic designer Gerard Klaucke, who has enjoyed a close artistic relationship with the band over the last 25 years, and will become an important addition to the existing items of memorabilia and artefacts which are housed in the band's Heritage Centre upstairs in their bandroom.

Some of the legendary figures who have sat and performed in the bandroom are featured — from Phineas Bower and Alexander Owen to Philip McCann and Major Peter Parkes. So too are the achievements — from the first contest appearance in 1856 through to hat-trick wins and Oscar and Grammy Award nominations.

More to come

A Roll of Honour leaves enough space for future success under present Director of Music, Prof Nicholas Childs.

Speaking about the new addition, he told 4BR: "It would be impossible to include every major success and achievement of this iconic band in the space we had, but Gerard has done a wonderful job.

There were certain people and achievements that had to be honoured — from Alexander Owen and Arthur O. Pearce, Ernest Keeton, Geoffrey Whitham and James Shepherd, and of course the people who have worked with us — from The Beatles to John Rutter. It really is a Triumph of Time."

He added: "This will be a wonderful welcome to the players as they return for their first full rehearsal in June, and we offer the warmest of welcomes to any 'Pondasher' who wishes to come and see it for themselves."

See it yourselves

Supporters who wish to view the 'Triumph of Time' and enjoy the Heritage Centre when Covid-19 regulations and guidelines allow, should contact Black Dyke Band Secretary John O'Brien on: secblackdykeband@btinternet.com