                 

*
banner

News

Black Dyke mark the passing and triumph of time

Players and visitors to the iconic Queensbury bandhall will have an immediate reminder of the band's great achievements and those who delivered them...

Black Dyke
  The graphic mural covers the wall of the entrance to the bandhall in Queensbury

Saturday, 08 May 2021

        

Black Dyke Band will return to full rehearsals from the hiatus of its enforced Covid-19 break with a reminder of the passing as well as triumph of time.

A new graphic mural depicting the band's proud history, the people and memorable moments that have punctuated it since its formation as a brass and reed band in 1816 in the Yorkshire village of Queensbury, will welcome players as well as visitors as they walk through the doors to its famous home.

Heritage

It has been produced by the well known Dutch graphic designer Gerard Klaucke, who has enjoyed a close artistic relationship with the band over the last 25 years, and will become an important addition to the existing items of memorabilia and artefacts which are housed in the band's Heritage Centre upstairs in their bandroom.

Some of the legendary figures who have sat and performed in the bandroom are featured — from Phineas Bower and Alexander Owen to Philip McCann and Major Peter Parkes. So too are the achievements — from the first contest appearance in 1856 through to hat-trick wins and Oscar and Grammy Award nominations.

More to come

A Roll of Honour leaves enough space for future success under present Director of Music, Prof Nicholas Childs.

Speaking about the new addition, he told 4BR: "It would be impossible to include every major success and achievement of this iconic band in the space we had, but Gerard has done a wonderful job.

There were certain people and achievements that had to be honoured — from Alexander Owen and Arthur O. Pearce, Ernest Keeton, Geoffrey Whitham and James Shepherd, and of course the people who have worked with us — from The Beatles to John Rutter. It really is a Triumph of Time."

He added: "This will be a wonderful welcome to the players as they return for their first full rehearsal in June, and we offer the warmest of welcomes to any 'Pondasher' who wishes to come and see it for themselves."

This will be a wonderful welcome to the players as they return for their first full rehearsal in June, and we offer the warmest of welcomes to any 'Pondasher' who wishes to come and see it for themselvesProf Nicholas Childs

See it yourselves

Supporters who wish to view the 'Triumph of Time' and enjoy the Heritage Centre when Covid-19 regulations and guidelines allow, should contact Black Dyke Band Secretary John O'Brien on: secblackdykeband@btinternet.com

        

TAGS: Black Dyke

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Black Dyke

Black Dyke mark the passing and triumph of time

May 8 • Players and visitors to the iconic Queensbury bandhall will have an immediate reminder of the band's great achievements and those who delivered them...

Euro2021

Get ready for the Euros...

May 7 • A weekend of great European Championship highlights starts this evening on the wobplay.com platform — so why not enjoy the brass band Eurovision from 6.30pm (BST).

Mike Lovatt

4BR Friday Interview with Mike Lovatt

May 7 • 4BR talks in depth with the trumpet star — from Phantom and Education cuts to the launch of his new Brass Pack band, exciting new recording projects — and even a bit of home baking...

Jam

Composers call for JAM tomorrow...

May 7 • A new commission initiative is looking for composers to write quintet music for organ and brass.

What's on »

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Sunday 19 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury, Cheltenham, GL40 4SH

Contest: National Brass Band Championship of Great Britain

Saturday 2 October • Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP

Contest: Youth Brass in Concert

Saturday 20 November • St Mary's Square, Gateshead Quays, Gateshead NE8 2JR

Vacancies »

Dobcross Silver Band

May 6 • Dobcross Silver Band invite applications for the following positions. . . SOLO BARITONE, . EB BASS. . . Players must be dedicated and enthusiastic team players. Great atmosphere and enjoyable rehearsals to look forward to!

St Michael's Brass Band

May 6 • St Michael's Brass Band: We are a friendly, non-contesting band playing for church and local community events, looking for players to come and join us on Thursdays from 8pm - 9:30pm at the Old Vic behind Church on Townley St. Middleton Mcr M24 1BT

Jubilee brass (Oxford) band

May 5 • As we get ready to return to rehearsals we are looking to recruit Bb Bass, Eb Bass & Cornets to join our friendly 3rd section band. We do a good mix of concerts and contests. Come along for a blow you will be welcome. Other instruments also very welcome.

Pro Cards »

Ian Porthouse


Cornet soloist, clinician, conductor and adjudicator

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top