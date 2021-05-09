Enjoy more of the Bousfield Experience

The latest episode of the Ian Bousfield Experience has been released — and as usual it makes for interesting listening...

From competition to Pryor

After a month away from social media, Episode 41 sees him talking from his home in Switzerland about his International Tenor Trombone Solo Competition which he has just finished adjudicating with colleagues. 144 players entered — so no wonder it took a little while.

He explains why its anonymity has produced a level playing field of competition, as well fondly looking back at his childhood entertaining audiences in local Workingmen's Clubs, why it links to the great cellist Rostropovich — and to why in turn it explains the trombone music of Arthur Pryor isn't rubbish.

To enjoy

https://www.stitcher.com/show/the-ian-bousfield-experience