Festmusik makes immediate chart impression

The new CD from Onyx Brass has already made its mark on the Classical Charts — just a week after its release.

The brand new CD release 'Festmusik: A Legacy' from Onyx Brass led by conductor John Wilson is making a concerted move up the Classical Music charts.

Chart entries

Just a week after its release it has entered the Official Specialist Classical Music Chart Top 30 at No 7, based on sales of digital bundles, CDs, vinyl and other formats, across a seven-day period.

In addition it has also made a solid mark in the Official Classical Artist Albums Chart Top 50, coming in at No 21.

The CD has already garnered both popular and critical acclaim with Suzie Klein of BBC Radio 3 saying that "these consummate musiciansâ€¦ play faultlessly".

To purchase

To find out more about Festmusick: A Legacy and to purchase the CD, go to: https://onyxbrass.co.uk/