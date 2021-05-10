                 

Heritage boost for Foden's

Foden's gain further Heritage Lottery Funding with ambitious plans to celebrate and share their proud history with their local community.

Fodens
  Fodens has a rich history that it is determined to celebrate and share

Monday, 10 May 2021

        

The Foden's Band has announced that they have been successful with their latest application to the Heritage Lottery Fund. The Sandbach band has been awarded £26,400 out of a total project cost of £29,910.

It will see Foden's record previously historically important un-published works which will be uploaded to their heritage website www.fodensbandheritage.co.uk as well as a number of new videos.

Connection

The band's strong connection to the local community will be enhanced by a piece of public art, as well as interactive QR coded information board that will inform local residents as well as visitors of the band's heritage and ongoing commitment to enhancing musical culture.

In addition, 20 members of the Foden's Youth and Junior Bands will undertake the nationally recognised 'Arts Awards Scheme'.

The centrepiece of the award will see the band's important archive housed in a publicly accessible venue alongside the production of a 'virtual tour'.

A new work will be commissioned to celebrate the opening of the 'Foden's Museum' as well as a launch concert to an invited audience.

Share our history

Speaking to 4BR, Mark Wilkinson said: "We would like to thank the 'Heritage Lottery Fund' for the award which comes on the back of a previous grant in 2016.

It enables us to protect as well as share our history by working with our younger members and local community to gain a greater understanding of the band, its achievements and future ambitions."

Further progress

He added: "We will also be collaborating with a number of partners, and furthering the progress of our recently awarded Arts Council England grant working with a group of young people with hearing impairments to add sign language and subtitles to make the heritage accessible to all.

The Trustees of the band are extremely grateful to Vice-President Carole Crompton for her work in submitting this bid.

The association with Carole has now resulted in six combined successful applications to both the Heritage Lottery Fund and Arts Council England over a five-year period."

        

