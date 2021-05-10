4BR Monday Interview with Simon Dobson

4BR talks to the Ivors Award winning composer following the announcement that his work, 'The Turing Test' performed by Valaisia Brass Band has been voted the 'Favourite Own Choice Performance' at the European Championships since 2003.

4BR catches up with Cornish composer Simon Dobson to talk about his award winning 'The Turing Test' composition and its inspiration, his new chill-wave CD 'MDCNL' and how he working with bees to create unique AI music...

Simon reveals both how honoured and humbled he is with the latest recognition for the work inspired by the life and work of 'The father of modern computing' as well as how he came about moving in a totally new compositional direction for the release of his latest electronic music CD.

And to complete the 'Turing' link he also speaks about the incredible pollination project he is involved in with the local community in Plymouth — one that uses a form of musical AI that create music from the algorithms created by the waggle dances of bees...





