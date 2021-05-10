                 

News

Vulpes Vulpes inspires Saggers to victory...

Composer Paul Saggers claims the prestigious O/Mordent Composer competition prize with a work inspired by the fantastic Mr Fox...

RedFox
  The life of the Red Fox inspired the work written by composer Paul Saggers

Monday, 10 May 2021

        

Composer Paul Saggers has been announced as the winner of the 2021 O/Mordent Composition Award.

Vulpes Vulpes

His 10-minute work for string orchestra and percussion entitled, 'Vulpes, Vulpes' perfectly captured the competition's theme of 'the tension between nature and the city' and "stood out"according to Jill Jarman, Chair of the Jury.

The competition had attracted over 200 entries from across the globe in search of the â‚¬3,000 first prize.

Fellow jury member, and O/Mordent Founder & Artistic Director Hugo Ticciati said that Paul's three-movement work had, "revealed a strong individual voice, a dramatic narrative and a sensitivity to shapes and colours that the jury enjoyed enormously."

Challenges

'Vulpes Vulpes' is the Latin binomial name for the Red Fox — an animal that has adapted with intelligence and cunning to survive against the challenges of both the urban and rural environment.

Paul talks to 4BR Editor Iwan Fox (no musical connection — despite the themes of each movement!) about the work, as well as his future compositional plans.

The work will be premiered by the Manchester Camarata at the Manchester International Festival on 16th July.

To find out more about Paul Saggers go to: https://www.paulsaggersmusic.com/

        

