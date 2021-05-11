Steel City Brass ready for Whit Friday debut

A band made up of players associated with the city of Sheffield will be making their debut appearance in the Foden's Whit Friday Contest.

A 'little idea' formed a few weeks ago has resulted in a big achievement for Sheffield's community of brass band players.

The idea was to ask all Sheffield bands, and players born and bred in the city, to form a virtual representative band — Steel City Brass — to enter this year's Foden's Online Whit Friday Contest.

Lucky bunch

Gemma Grayson, Secretary for Woodhouse Prize Band and one of the project coordinators told 4BR: "We had a great response with 45 musicians keen to share this exciting opportunity. The enthusiasm has been remarkable. We are proud of our efforts. We're a lucky bunch here in Sheffield."

Players aged from 12 to 85 and from no less than 10 bands and orchestras from across the city are represented — from non-contesting ensembles up to Championship Section, alongside individuals who didn't want to miss out on the unique opportunity.

After an online rehearsal (and some home practice!) 45 video and audio tracks were received in readiness for editing, with Woodhouse Prize Band's MD Richard Windle tasked with knitting everything together.

Great experience

He told 4BR: "Prior to the pandemic, I never imagined I would be spending hours composing and arranging music for virtual performances, let alone editing and making videos to be shared internationally. It's been a great experience though."

Steel City Brass will be competing in the Championship Section of the Foden's Online Whit Friday contest, airing on 28th and 29th May.