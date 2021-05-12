Childs and Dobson inspire Virtual European victories

Performances by Black Dyke and Valaisia Brass Band claimed the favourite voter accolades in the recent wobplay virtual European Brass Band Festival.

Black Dyke's scintillating account of Johan de Meij's 'Extreme Make-over' and Valaisia Band's engrossing rendition of Simon Dobson's 'The Turing Test' claimed the public vote 'Favourite Set-Work' and 'Favourite Own-Choice' performance titles as part of the on-line special European Brass Band Festival broadcast over the weekend.

Memorable

The Queensbury Band's memorable performance under the baton of Dr Nicholas Childs in helping them claim the European title in Groningen in 2005 gained the most votes from brass band fans across the globe.

Prior to the announcement that it had won, the MD recalled both the piece, the performance and the drama that unfolded before they took to the stage, when principal cornet Roger Webster literally got stuck due to a mishap trying to repair his instrument using superglue!

Second place went to Thierry Deleruyelle's popular 2016 set-work, 'Fraternity', with Oliver Waespi's, 'Audivi Media Nocte' in third. It was followed by 'From Ancient Times' by Jan Van der Roost (2009); 'St Magnus' by Kenneth Downie (2004) and 'Vita Aeterna Variations' (2012) by Alexander Comitas.

Turing Test

Meanwhile, Simon Dobson's 'The Turing Test' took the 'Favourite Own-Choice' accolade — performed by Valaisia Brass Band in winning the 2018 European title in Utrecht.

It gained the most worldwide votes from Thierry Deleruyelle's 'Fraternity' (Eikanger -2017) with Philip Sparke's 'Music of the Spheres' (YBS — 2004) in third. Wilfred Heaton's 'Partita' (Eikanger — 2018) was fourth ahead of 'Ravel Unraveling' by Philip Sparke (Cory — 2016) and 'Concerto Grosso' (YBS — 2004).

The Queensbury Band's memorable performance under the baton of Dr Nicholas Childs in helping them claim the European title in Groningen in 2005 gained the most votes from brass band fans across the globe 4BR

Advertisement

Additions

In addition to the selection of the two most popular compositions that have been played at the event since 2003, the Festival broadcast also included wonderful performances from some of the prize-winners from the European Soloist Competition since 1995 such as Thomas Ruedi, Raf van Looveran, Glenn van Looy and Katrina Marzella as well as highlights from the European Youth Band contests and the European Youth Band

There were also a number of other features, including a number of interviews from conductors and personalities associated with the event over the years and some riveting performances from the gala concert and other events.

Enjoy again:

You can enjoy all the performances and the coverage for free at: www.wobplay.com