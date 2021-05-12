                 

4BR Wednesday interview with Prof Nicholas Childs

4BR talks to the Black Dyke Director of Music as his Queensbury Band looks forward to a return to the concert and contest platforms — both indoors and out..

  Prof Childs has been busy safeguarding the band's past, present and future...

Wednesday, 12 May 2021

        

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

Although the iconic Queensbury Band has not taken to either the concert or contest stage for the past year or more, it has certainly been working hard to maintain its artistic profile and prepare for the long awaited return to full rehearsals and performance.

4BR talks to Director of Music, Prof Nicholas Childs to talk about their latest accolades — including a virtual European success, as well as their imminent return to the concert platform — on a Huddersfield cricket pitch — and his and the band's commitment to making lasting community banding links.

        

