Fernie reflects on sense of banding optimism in Scotland

Composer Alan Fernie has written five small ensemble works to enable bands to enjoy their forthcoming return to rehearsals...

Alan Fernie
  SBBA has worked with composer Alan Fernie to produce the five compositions

Wednesday, 12 May 2021

        

It has been announced that as Scotland moves to Level 2 of its COVID-19 protection programme on Monday 17th May, there are hopes that non-professional musicians can return to playing together outside from that date.

According to Scottish Government official guidance, "â€¦up to 8 people from 8 households can meet up outdoors".

With this in mind and with support from Creative Scotland's 'Targeted Fund', the Scottish Brass Band Association (SBBA) has been working with composer Alan Fernie (above) to create ensemble music for the various brass band sections so that musicians can play together within the Coronavirus guidelines.

Speaking about the news, SBBA President, Carrie Boax told 4BR that the latest relaxation of the COVID-19 restrictions is a small step towards returning to some form of normality.

"We have always been driven by making sure the health and safety of everyone comes first and foremost,"Carrie said, "but hope is now on the horizon — and it's the first time since the start of the pandemic I have been able to say that with any degree of optimism."

Optimism

The brand new compositions reflect the optimism of SBBA's campaign for getting back to banding, even though it will be in small groups for the time being.

The five pieces, supplied in PDF format, are a 5-part entitled 'Soft and Strong, Safe and Warm' for the cornet section; 'Lizzie's Variations', a quartet for flugel and horns; 'Five Little Pieces' for euphoniums and baritones; 'What's Said in the Bass Sectionâ€¦' for the basses; and 'Tromtastic Rag', a trio for the trombone section.

Percussion will also feature in each of the ensemble's pieces as an optional extra.

Free of charge

4BR was informed that SBBA is gifting the music to all member bands free of charge, with a number already taking up the offer.

Those interested should contact SBBA Education Officer John Boax ( sbbaeducation@gmail.com) if they would like to receive the arrangements.

        

Fernie reflects on sense of banding optimism in Scotland

