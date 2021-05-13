The latest BBE Webinar this evening will explore the benefits for everyone of mindfulness...

The latest Brass Bands England Webinar to be held on Thursday 13th May (7.00pm) is entitled 'Why Mindfulness Matters for Brass Musicians'.

It will be led by Verity Watts, co-author of the 'Music & Mindfulness Education Resource Pack'.

Verity is an accredited Mindfulness teacher and professional coach, who has been passionate about the application of mindfulness in her career as a professional actress and in her work in education, where she introduced mindfulness for staff and pupils. Verity and is a passionate advocate for its benefits for adults and children alike.

Benefits

A BBE spokesperson told 4BR: "In this webinar, you will be invited to explore practically what mindfulness is and its benefits for brass band musicians.

Countless research has proved that mindfulness improves emotional regulation, self-awareness, concentration, social skills, resilience and confidence and has numerous physical benefits too including lowering the heart rate and blood pressure.

Take away

They added: "With the rise in stress and anxiety, exacerbated by the pressures and impact of Covid 19, there has never been a more important time to introduce and practice this simple habit and way of being.

During the webinar you will have the opportunity to experience simple mindfulness exercises that you can take away."

Time and place

Those taking part will be introduced to the 'Music & Mindfulness Education Resource' and experience some of the wide range of simple mindfulness exercises the resource pack includes.

Time and Place:

Thursday May 13th (7.00pm)

Duration: 1 hour

BBE Members: Free

Non Members: £5.00

To Book:

https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info%3Fid%3D152%26reset%3D1

