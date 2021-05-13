                 

*
banner

News

Why Mindfulness Matters for Brass Musicians...

The latest BBE Webinar this evening will explore the benefits for everyone of mindfulness...

Music brain
  Music and mindfulness work well together

Thursday, 13 May 2021

        

The latest Brass Bands England Webinar to be held on Thursday 13th May (7.00pm) is entitled 'Why Mindfulness Matters for Brass Musicians'.

It will be led by Verity Watts, co-author of the 'Music & Mindfulness Education Resource Pack'.

Verity is an accredited Mindfulness teacher and professional coach, who has been passionate about the application of mindfulness in her career as a professional actress and in her work in education, where she introduced mindfulness for staff and pupils. Verity and is a passionate advocate for its benefits for adults and children alike.

Benefits

A BBE spokesperson told 4BR: "In this webinar, you will be invited to explore practically what mindfulness is and its benefits for brass band musicians.

Countless research has proved that mindfulness improves emotional regulation, self-awareness, concentration, social skills, resilience and confidence and has numerous physical benefits too including lowering the heart rate and blood pressure.

Take away

They added: "With the rise in stress and anxiety, exacerbated by the pressures and impact of Covid 19, there has never been a more important time to introduce and practice this simple habit and way of being.

During the webinar you will have the opportunity to experience simple mindfulness exercises that you can take away."

research has proved that mindfulness improves emotional regulation, self-awareness, concentration, social skills, resilience and confidence and has numerous physical benefits too including lowering the heart rate and blood pressure4BR

Time and place

Those taking part will be introduced to the 'Music & Mindfulness Education Resource' and experience some of the wide range of simple mindfulness exercises the resource pack includes.

Time and Place:
Thursday May 13th (7.00pm)
Duration: 1 hour

BBE Members: Free
Non Members: £5.00

To Book:
https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info%3Fid%3D152%26reset%3D1

Future Webinars:

Monday 17th May: (6.30pm)
Bring Back the Brass

Paul Fisher chats with Ben Stevens, Director of Music at Hertfordshire

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Mental Health training

Welsh focus on Mental Heath

May 13 • Bandiau Pres Cymru / Brass Bands Wales and Tabby Kerwin link up to provide free Mental Health Awareness training.

Swift

4BR Thursday Quiz: Bird brains needed...

May 13 • Find the avian link and there is a nice little prize bundle to win...

Dennis Chalk

New trust fund set up to support young Wiltshire brass musicians

May 13 • A trust fund in memory of Dennis Chalk BEM will help young brass players for years to come in South Wiltshire.

Music brain

Why Mindfulness Matters for Brass Musicians...

May 13 • The latest BBE Webinar this evening will explore the benefits for everyone of mindfulness...

What's on »

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Sunday 19 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury, Cheltenham, GL40 4SH

Contest: National Brass Band Championship of Great Britain

Saturday 2 October • Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP

Contest: Youth Brass in Concert

Saturday 20 November • St Mary's Square, Gateshead Quays, Gateshead NE8 2JR

Vacancies »

Essex Police Band

May 11 • Percussionist required. Preferably with experience playing in Brass Band, Wind Band or Orchestra. We do not contest but play to a good standard and play a variety of contempory and historical music.

Essex Police Band

May 11 • Musical Director required. We are a friendly band, based in Chelmsford Essex with a core of competent players and perform at a variety of events across Essex and in surrounding areas. We rehearse every Wednesday evening at Police HQ Chelmsford

St Dennis Band

May 10 • The St Dennis Band - Cornwall (Championship Section/Grand Shield) invites expressions of interest for the position of PRINCIPAL CORNET. Based in Mid Cornwall and just 5 minutes off the A30, the band rehearses every Monday and Thursday at 19:45.

Pro Cards »

James Chamberlain

BMus (Hons) PGCE
Conductor, Teacher

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top