New trust fund set up to support young Wiltshire brass musicians

A new trust fund has been established to encourage and support young brass playing musicians in the South Wiltshire area.

The Dennis Chalk Memorial Trust was set up following the recent dissolution of Wilton & District Youth Band.

Dennis hailed from Broad Chalke and enjoyed a successful playing career in the Army and with Woodfalls Band.

Because of this, he wanted to give young people the chance to become brass musicians and founded the Wilton & District Youth Band in 1965 which went on to encourage and develop hundreds of young people to play brass instruments for over 50 years.

The band performed at many concerts and engagements in the local area as well as regionally and internationally, with Dennis encouraging the players to take their music grades and participate in competitions.

He was awarded the British Empire Medal for his work with young musicians.





The Trust aims to continue Dennis' legacy by making funds available to young people to support their brass playing education.

Applications will be considered to assist with instrument purchase or repair, music lessons, examination fees, or other similar purposes.

Anyone up to the age of 21 in the South Wiltshire area can apply and applications will be assessed three times a year to coincide with school terms.

The Trust was set up and is being administered by a small volunteer committee of former Wilton & District Youth Band members, including Dennis' son Jon who is one of the trustees. The Trust is registered with the Charity Commission and aims to issue the first grants this summer. Applications are now invited.



If anyone would like an application form or further information, please contact the trust via email at dcmt.wdyb@gmail.com