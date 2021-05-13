                 

Welsh focus on Mental Health

Bandiau Pres Cymru / Brass Bands Wales and Tabby Kerwin link up to provide free Mental Health Awareness training.

Mental Health training
  Tabby Kerwin of Mode for... will lead the session

Thursday, 13 May 2021

        

Bandiau Pres Cymru / Brass Bands Wales, the representative body that supports the existing organisations and structures of the nation's banding community and music sector, is joining forces with Tabby Kerwin for a free bespoke Mental Health Awareness training course

The founder of 'Mode for...' and creator of 'Brass on the Mind' will lead the on-line course on Sunday 23rd May with an invitation for as many people as possible to join the session.

Support

A spokesperson for Brass Bands Wales told 4BR: "One of our ambitions is to support brass bands in Wales with training in mental health and to provide platforms like this as a stepping stone to greater awareness amongst our bands and members."

Tabby has gained widespread respect as a writer, performance coach, advocate, trainer and publisher on the subject and will explore different areas of mental health and look at coping tools to help overall health and wellbeing.

The event will be held on Sunday 23rd May from 10.00am until noon and 1.00pm until 3.00pmBPC/BBW

Date and time

The event will be held on Sunday 23rd May from 10.00am until noon and 1.00pm until 3.00pm.

In order to participate and benefit, attendees should be present for both sessions.

Places are limited and will be operated on a first come first served basis. The event is free for members of Brass Bands Wales.

Register

Log into The Hub to register:
https://www.brassbands.wales/the-hub

Not yet a member? It's completely free!

Sign up for your free membership here and we'll send you login details for The Hub to access this free workshop:
https://www.brassbands.wales/membership

        

