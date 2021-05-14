                 

Heritage plans celebrated in Sandbach

Foden's will be using their latest Heritage Lottery Fund award to ensure their history isn't lost.

Foden's Heritage
  The band has done a great deal of work in securing their heritage for future generations to enjoy

Friday, 14 May 2021

        

Foden's Band principal cornet, Mark Wilkinson plays a slow melody in honour of Edwin Foden of the founding family of the famous band from Sandbach.

Although the Foden's name is no longer associated with truck building in the town its proud history has been celebrated by a number of successful National Lottery and Heritage Lottery Fund awards- the latest £26,400 to further strengthen its profile and connection to its local community.

Public display

Despite a fire that destroyed their rehearsal facility in 2016 the band has numerous artefacts and memorabilia (including the bust of Edwin Foden above) which due to the latest award, they hope to be able to put on public display in the future.

It is hoped that either this image or others taken by photographer Lorne Campbell will be picked up by the national press this weekend.

Picture: Lorne Campbell/Guzelian

        

