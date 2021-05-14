Remembering 6845815

We talk to composer Dan Jenkins about the world premiere of his work that commemorates the exact time and date of the Hiroshima atomic bomb — to be given by the brass section of the BBC Symphony Orchestra.

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

4BR Editor Iwan Fox talks to composer Dan Jenkins about the work entitled, '6845815', and which refers to the date and time of the first atomic explosion at Hiroshima on 6th August 1945.

The work was due to be first performed by the National Youth Brass Band of Scotland to mark the 75th anniversary, but was unfortunately cancelled due to Covid-19.

World premiere

Now it will receive its world premiere in amended form with the brass section of the BBC Symphony Orchestra under Martyn Brabbins (Friday 14th May at 2.00pm) on BBC Radio 3

Dan explains about the work and the scenes before and after the devastation — the opening innocent, busy and unaware, whilst the second part is musical chaos — the result of the explosion itself — layers of panic and destruction

He also talks about his growing catalogue of brass band compositions and how he looking forward to a return to the concert stage as a player.

Radio broadcast

Further details of the Radio 3 broadcast and iplayer repeats can be found at: https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m000vzbf

You can find out more about Dan Jenkins and his music at: www.danjenkinsmusic.co.uk