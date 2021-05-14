2021 National Finalists announced

The bands that will head to Cheltenham and London to try and claim National titles have been announced.

The bands that have accepted their invitation from Kapitol Promotions Ltd, organisers of the National Championships of Great Britain, to compete at the 2021 National Finals have been announced.

Invitations

Four bands (Roche Brass from Section 1 along with Barnsley Metropolitan, Newland Concert and Woodbridge Excelsior in Section 4) did not take up their invitations.

Bands representing the London & Southern Areas were agreed in conjunction with the Regional Committee.

The Centaur auditorium at Cheltenham Racecourse will host Section 1,2, 3 and 4 on the weekend of September 18th & 19th, whilst the Championship Section contenders will head for the Royal Albert Hall on 2nd October.

Competing bands

Championship Section:



Black Dyke

Bon Accord Silver

Brighouse & Rastrick

Camborne Town

Carlton Main Frickley Colliery

City of Hull

cooperation band

Cory

Desford Colliery

Fairey

Flowers

Foden's

Friary

GUS

Hepworth

Llwydcoed

NASUWT Riverside

Tredegar

Whitburn

Zone One

Section 1:



Bathgate

Blackburn & Darwen

Brunel

BTM

Forest of Dean

Jackfield

Kingdom

Knottingley Silver

Medway

Newstead

Ripon City

Roberts Bakery

Sandhurst Silver

Tylorstown

Unite the Union

York Railway Institute

Section 2:



Abertillery Town

Annan Town

BD1

Bedford Town

Cockerton Prize Silver

Durham Miners' Association

Eagley

Gresley Colliery

Glossop Old

Hatherleigh Silver

Hebden Bridge

St Keverne

St Ronan's Silver

Taff Vale

Tendring

Uppermill

Valley (Haydock)

Wantage Concert

Section 3:



Beaumaris

Chichester City

Croy Silver

East Riding of Yorkshire

Gosport Solent

Hazel Grove

Hungerford Town

Kippax

Langholm Town

Lofthouse 2000

Lostock Hall Memorial

Ocean Brass

Olney

Pilling Jubilee Silver

Poole Borough

Raunds Temperance

Stamford

Tewit Silver

Usk

Section 4:



Amington

BMP Europe Ltd Goodshaw

City of Birmingham

Crosskeys Silver

Cwmtawe

Easingwold Town

Hemel Hempstead

Kilmarnock Concert

Linthwaite

Nailsworth Silver

Pangbourne & District

Redruth Town

Spennymoor Town

Skelmersdale Prize

Trentham