2021 National Finalists announced

The bands that will head to Cheltenham and London to try and claim National titles have been announced.

Friday, 14 May 2021

        

The bands that have accepted their invitation from Kapitol Promotions Ltd, organisers of the National Championships of Great Britain, to compete at the 2021 National Finals have been announced.

Invitations

Four bands (Roche Brass from Section 1 along with Barnsley Metropolitan, Newland Concert and Woodbridge Excelsior in Section 4) did not take up their invitations.

Bands representing the London & Southern Areas were agreed in conjunction with the Regional Committee.

The Centaur auditorium at Cheltenham Racecourse will host Section 1,2, 3 and 4 on the weekend of September 18th & 19th, whilst the Championship Section contenders will head for the Royal Albert Hall on 2nd October.

Competing bands
Championship Section:


Black Dyke
Bon Accord Silver
Brighouse & Rastrick
Camborne Town
Carlton Main Frickley Colliery
City of Hull
cooperation band
Cory
Desford Colliery
Fairey
Flowers
Foden's
Friary
GUS
Hepworth
Llwydcoed
NASUWT Riverside
Tredegar
Whitburn
Zone One

Section 1:


Bathgate
Blackburn & Darwen
Brunel
BTM
Forest of Dean
Jackfield
Kingdom
Knottingley Silver
Medway
Newstead
Ripon City
Roberts Bakery
Sandhurst Silver
Tylorstown
Unite the Union
York Railway Institute

Section 2:


Abertillery Town
Annan Town
BD1
Bedford Town
Cockerton Prize Silver
Durham Miners' Association
Eagley
Gresley Colliery
Glossop Old
Hatherleigh Silver
Hebden Bridge
St Keverne
St Ronan's Silver
Taff Vale
Tendring
Uppermill
Valley (Haydock)
Wantage Concert

Section 3:


Beaumaris
Chichester City
Croy Silver
East Riding of Yorkshire
Gosport Solent
Hazel Grove
Hungerford Town
Kippax
Langholm Town
Lofthouse 2000
Lostock Hall Memorial
Ocean Brass
Olney
Pilling Jubilee Silver
Poole Borough
Raunds Temperance
Stamford
Tewit Silver
Usk

Section 4:


Amington
BMP Europe Ltd Goodshaw
City of Birmingham
Crosskeys Silver
Cwmtawe
Easingwold Town
Hemel Hempstead
Kilmarnock Concert
Linthwaite
Nailsworth Silver
Pangbourne & District
Redruth Town
Spennymoor Town
Skelmersdale Prize
Trentham

        

