Wilkinson no longer on Reserve list

Dr Keith Wilkinson has taken the decision to retire form his role as Music Director of Brass Band of the Western Reserve in Ohio after 24 years at the helm.

  Dr Keith Wilkinson has led the band since its formation in 1997

Saturday, 15 May 2021

        

It has been confirmed that Dr Keith M Wilkinson has taken the decision to retire from his role as Music Director of Brass Band of the Western Reserve in north-east Ohio.

The former GUS and William Davis Band conductor has held the role since its formation in 1997. A change in employment necessitated Keith and his wife, Audrey, to move to Delaware in 2002 making a two-hour commute each way for rehearsals, concerts and other activities.

4BR understands that the prospect of resuming these future journeys when Covid-19 allows has led to Keith's decision. It is jointly felt that as the band has been inactive since March 2020, the enforced break presents an ideal time to make the transition to a new director.

Privilege

A band spokesperson told 4BR: "When Keith made the move to USA 25 years ago he had already established a fine reputation as a successful director of brass bands and BBWR has been privileged to benefit greatly from his experience.

We wish him all the best for the future and hope he returns as an occasional guest conductor. We would also like to place on record our huge appreciation for the contribution made by Keith's wife Audrey.

Not only has she been a regular source of support and encouragement but has taken on several behind-the-scenes activities — including being a wonderful compere at concerts."

Respected

Keith has led the band both on the competition and concert stage gaining a respected reputation as a concert and recording ensemble.

He has also been a regular guest-director with several other bands in USA and Canada and has enjoyed a number of excursions back to Britain in recent years as a guest conductor.

His reputation as a highly respected arranger for the banding medium has seen the publication of well over 150 works that bear his signature, and 4BR understands that he now hopes to be able to add to his catalogue as well as take the opportunity to carry on conducting on a freelance basis.

        

