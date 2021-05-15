                 

Service call for bands on Radio 3

Composer Gavin Higgins and conductor Sam Harrison will join Radio 3 presenter Tom Service to discuss brass banding this weekend.

Dark Arteries
  Music from Gavin Higgins and Harrison Birtwistle to Gustav Holst and Chris Bond is featured.

Saturday, 15 May 2021

        

The brass band movement will enjoy another extended moment in the media spotlight this weekend, when Radio 3 host Tom Service will feature music and interviews on his 30-minute show, 'The Listening Service' (Sunday at 5.00pm).

Dark Arteries

He will joined by composer Gavin Higgins and Elland Silver Youth Band conductor Samantha Harrison to discuss different aspects of the movement's past, present and future with diverse musical excerpts from Gavin's ballet music 'Dark Arteries' (above) and Harrison Birtwistle's 'Grimethorpe Aria' to 'Neverland' by Christopher Bond and Holt's 'Moorside Suite'.

Wider brass influences and strands — from Purcell to Hannah Peel, Peter Skellern to 'El Sinalosa' will also be featured.

Listen and find out more

To find out more go to: https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m000w3jd

The Listening Service
BBC Radio 3
Sunday 16th May (5.00pm) — repeated on Friday 21st May (4.30pm) and on iplayer

        

