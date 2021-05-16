                 

Elland look for help after flood damage

4BR talks to Samantha Harrison as the Elland Silver Band organisation looks to quickly recover after a burst pipe floods their bandroom and causes thousands of pounds worth of damage.

Elland
  Sam Harrison is the MD of Elland Silver Youth Band

4BR talks to Samantha Harrison after the Elland Silver Band organisation rehearsal base suffered extensive damage following a burst pipe that flooded its music library.

The entrance hall, toilets, music library, mutes and kitchen cupboards were also damaged — but the band has to come to terms with losing over 400 sets of music.

Although the band is insured, they do need immediate financial assistance to help get them get back to rehearsals when Covid-19 rules allow, as well as help to replenish their library with music.

Help

In the meantime they also need help to gain access to a new rehearsal facility to keep teaching their youngsters.

The band has set up a crowdfunding page which people can donate to at: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/samantha-harrison-47

If anyone can help with donations of music or help with a new temporary rehearsal facility, then please contact Sam direct at: samharrison32@talktalk.net

        

