4BR Tuesday Interview with Dr Keith Wilkinson

4BR talks to the hugely respected English conductor after he announces his retirement as Musical Director of the Brass Band of Western Reserve which he helped found in 1997.

  Dr Keith Wilkinson has been a hugely respected figure in the banding movements on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean

Tuesday, 18 May 2021

        

4BR Editor Iwan Fox has caught up with Dr Keith Wilkinson following the announcement of his retirement as Musical Director of the Brass Band of Western Reserve in north east Ohio which he helped form in 1997.

There are some shared memories to start off with though — from almost 40 years ago when Keith led the GUS Band to a podium finish at the National Championships of Great Britain on 'Ballet for Band' — a performance many, including the composer felt was worthy of the title itself.

        

