On the road again...

Former Black Dyke trom star takes to the road with the daughter to put in the miles to help raise funds for Prostate Cancer UK.

Adrian Hirst
  Adrian and his daughter Amy are looking to complete 100 miles this moth

Wednesday, 19 May 2021

        

The highly respected bass trombone player Adrian Hirst and his daughter Amy are undertaking the `Cycle the Month Prostate Cancer UK' challenge this month — covering 100 miles to raise money for the Charity.

The former bass trombone player of Black Dyke Band lives in Kirk Seaton, West Yorkshire, and now enjoys playing with Barnsley Brass.

Prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the UK, killing 11,500 men a year.

Pushing on

His daughter Amy told photographer Lorne Campbell that they are looking forward to pushing each other on to complete the fund-raising ride. "It's good for dad, and it helps with his physiotherapy,"she said.

"Prostate cancer has affected my late grandfather, and my father in law so there is a real passion from us both the do this."

Help

To help the fund raising efforts go to: https://cyclethemonth.prostatecanceruk.org/fundraising/adrian-and-amys-100-mile-cycle-for-prostate-c?fbclid=IwAR38t0h1MGBoG89xYtlg2ePJ_BsJFRYTzRXN6-OgcauESIYQH3t7OfoiwZ4

Picture: Lorne Campbell / Guzelian

        

TAGS: Barnsley Brass

