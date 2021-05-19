European Festival broadcast extended

You can enjoy the highlights of all the brilliant playing from the past 16 years of the special European Championship Festival broadcast free for another week on Wobplay.com

4BR has been informed that there has been such an encouraging repose to the recent weekend of European Championship Festival performances on the wobplay.com platform that the full series of features is being extended for broadcast for another week.

Watch for free

So if you haven't had chance to watch yet, or maybe want to see your favourite performance again, visit wobplay.com now to watch for free!

And there are some brilliant bands and performers on brilliant form to — from the vote winners Black Dyke playing 'Extreme Makeover' and Valaisia with 'The Turing Test' to the sublime sounds of Glenn Van Looy, Katrina Marzella, Hans Gansch and Philip Cobb and the fantastic enthusiasm and talents of some of Europe's top youth bands.

Go to

Go to: www.wobplay.com