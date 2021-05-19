4BR Wednesday interview with Dr Alex Parker of BBE

4BR talks to Dr Alex Parker, at Brass Bands England for the latest update on advice and guidance available for bands in England wishing to go back to rehearsals under Covid-19 regulations from May 17th.

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

With the latest guidance published by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) to confirm that, from 17th May, brass bands in England can return to both rehearsing and performing when social distancing is in place, we speak to Dr Alex Parker at BBE to gain further information.

Brass Bands England is running free Q&A sessions for bands — the latest being held this evening at 6.30pm (Wednesday 19th May).

Alex outlines what the current guidance states and how it must be adhered to if English based bands wish to return to rehearsal.

For further information and to sign up for the free session go to: www.bbe.org.uk/events

