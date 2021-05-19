4BR Wednesday interview with Dr Alex Parker of BBE

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest
With the latest guidance published by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) to confirm that, from 17th May, brass bands in England can return to both rehearsing and performing when social distancing is in place, we speak to Dr Alex Parker at BBE to gain further information.
Brass Bands England is running free Q&A sessions for bands — the latest being held this evening at 6.30pm (Wednesday 19th May).
Alex outlines what the current guidance states and how it must be adhered to if English based bands wish to return to rehearsal.
For further information and to sign up for the free session go to: www.bbe.org.uk/events