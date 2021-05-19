                 

Death of Rosslyn Morgan

The death has been announced of Ystradgynlais Band stalwart, Rosslyn Morgan

4BR has been informed of the death of Rosslyn Morgan, an outstanding servant as a player and administrator of the Ystradgynlais Band. He was 92.

He joined the South Wales band in 1936 and remained there throughout his playing career — performing under various conductors from Fourth to Championship Section.

He continued to attend rehearsals until 2019.

Passion

His passion for brass banding came from his grandfather and cousin who he followed onto the back row cornet section — rising in time to become a hugely respected principal cornet.

He was also a semi-professional trumpet player with several dance bands and was honoured by the Royal British Legion in 1996 for his faithful and loyal service.

Everyone associated with us is deeply grateful for his significant contribution to the band and to the town of Ystradgynlais. He will be sorely missedBand spokesperson

Dedicated

A band spokesperson told 4BR: "Rosslyn was an enormously committed member. Ystradgynlais was a huge part of his life and he was a huge part of the band. Over the years he taught many of our youngsters to play brass as well as doing nearly every job on the committee.

They added: "The backbone of our cornet section for many years, he was a gentleman and a dedicated bandsman who rarely missed a rehearsal.

Everyone associated with us is deeply grateful for his significant contribution to the band and to the town of Ystradgynlais. He will be sorely missed."

        

