4BR Sunday quiz: A little bit of Euro fun...

After the UK disaster at the Eurovision Song Contest — see if you can win our quiz prize inspired by a much more successful entry...

Thunderbirds
  What links these pair to some great ballet and Eurovision music?

Sunday, 23 May 2021

        

Given the UK came a resounding last at the Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday night, we thought we had better test your connective brain cells...

Make the links to our little brain tickler and there is a neat little prize package ready to be claimed.

Question:

What's the link between the 1967 Eurovision Song Contest winner, a ballet by Igor Stravinsky and the characters Lady Penelope Creighton-Ward and her butler Aloysius Parker in the children's television programme 'Thunderbirds'?

Come up with the right brass band answer from the clues and there is a selection box of some great vintage European bands CDs to be won and a copy of 'Still Beating' by Richard Evans — which has more laughs than any Graham Norton commentary on the Eurovision contest itself...

Answers:

Answers to be sent to: quiz@4barsrest.com

Closing date for answers: 12.00pm (midnight) on Sunday 23rd May

What's the link between the 1967 Eurovision Song Contest winner, a ballet by Igor Stravinsky and the characters Lady Penelope Creighton-Ward and her butler Aloysius Parker in the children's television programme 'Thunderbirds'?4BR

A Little bit of seasoning winner:

Our last quiz winner was Lorraine Jackson from Consett in County Durham and who plays baritone for Consett Band.

The answer was of course...Summer

Foden's 1926 British Open victory (A Midsummer Night's Dream), a 1966 pop hit for the American rock band 'The Lovin' Spoonful' (Summer in the City), William Shakespeare's Sonnet 18 (Shall I compare thee to a summer rose) and a famous Eric Ball test-piece played by just about everyone in the banding world (Indian Summer).

        

