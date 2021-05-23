British Youth Band Association announces two year schedule

There will be plenty of competitive outdoor action to enjoy for performers who are part of the British Youth Band Association.

The British Youth Band Association (BYBA) has announced its provisional contest dates for its 2022 and 2023 outdoor summer seasons.

Typically taking place in stadiums across the country, BYBA contests see drum corps and marching bands of several flavours compete to become national champions.

Kick-off

Communications Chair, Luke Taylor told 4BR: "The 2022 season kicks off in Yorkshire on the 19th June before heading down to Coventry and Corby for a double-header on the 2nd/3rd July. Thurrock then plays host to the fourth show of the season on the weekend of the 16th/17th July.

After the summer break, the second half of the season begins in the Midlands on the weekend of the 3rd/4th of September. The penultimate show of the season is in Stafford on the 18th September, just 2 weeks before the National Championships on the weekend of the 1st/2nd October."

Luke added: "For ease of planning, the 2023 dates are the exact same weekends as the 2022 dates — the only change is that the Coventry show is not currently planned to run in 2023."

Full schedule:

The full schedule is as follows:

2022:

BYBA Northern — 19th June

BYBA Coventry — 2nd July

Summer Rhythm — 3rd July

BYBA Southern — weekend of 16th/17th July

BYBA Midlands — weekend of 3rd/4th September

BYBA Stafford — 18th September

BYBA Nationals — weekend of 1st/2nd October

2023:

BYBA Northern — weekend of 17th/18th June

Summer Rhythm — 2nd July

BYBA Southern — weekend of 15th/16th July

BYBA Midlands — weekend of 2nd/3rd September

BYBA Stafford — 17th September

BYBA Nationals — weekend of 30th September/1st October

