All things Bright and beautiful...

Wobplay.com has announced the third in its series of 'Studio Recital' performances, which will feature former London Symphony Orchestra principal trombonist Dudley Bright alongside accompanist Howard Evans.
Showcase
The 30-minute recital showcases works as diverse as Arthur Pryor's 'Thoughts of Love' to Eric Ball's 'The Challenge'. Also featured are 'Serenade' by Franz Schubert, 'Sonatina for Trombone and Piano' by Kazimierz Serocki, Ray Steadman Allen's 'Walk with Me' and 'Share My Yoke' by Joy Webb.
The performance was filmed and recorded at World of Sound Studios on 26th April 2021, adhering to COVID guidelines at the time of filming.
Enjoy
Enjoy a taster: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M9sWPoZjU20
Go to: www.wobplay.com
The first in the Studio Recital Series featured Cory principal cornet Tom Hutchinson, followed by Steven Mead.