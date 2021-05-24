All things Bright and beautiful...

Former London Symphony Orchestra principal trombonist Dudley Bright is the latest world class soloist to be featured in the wobplay recital series.

Wobplay.com has announced the third in its series of 'Studio Recital' performances, which will feature former London Symphony Orchestra principal trombonist Dudley Bright alongside accompanist Howard Evans.

The 30-minute recital showcases works as diverse as Arthur Pryor's 'Thoughts of Love' to Eric Ball's 'The Challenge'. Also featured are 'Serenade' by Franz Schubert, 'Sonatina for Trombone and Piano' by Kazimierz Serocki, Ray Steadman Allen's 'Walk with Me' and 'Share My Yoke' by Joy Webb.

The performance was filmed and recorded at World of Sound Studios on 26th April 2021, adhering to COVID guidelines at the time of filming.

Enjoy a taster: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M9sWPoZjU20

Go to: www.wobplay.com

The first in the Studio Recital Series featured Cory principal cornet Tom Hutchinson, followed by Steven Mead.