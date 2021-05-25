4BR Midweek Quiz

A little bit of Gilbert Vinter' s musical history storytelling to figure out if you are to win ten great vintage brass band CDs...

Another great batch of vintage CDs and bits and bobs are up for grabs if you can get our little brain tickler correct.

Come up with the right brass band answer from the clues and there is a selection box of 10 great vintage CDs from our Ali Baba emporium of old brass band treasuresâ€¦

Question:

Name the historical figure of a Gilbert Vinter test-piece that links together an 'aging southern belle' in the play 'A Streetcar named Desire', the musical link to a non-alcoholic fruit drink named after a London church that inspired a nursery rhyme, and a test-piece named after the lineage of a royal house that came to an end at the Battle of Bosworth Field in 1485?

Answers:

Answers with your reasons to be sent to: quiz@4barsrest.com

Closing date for answers: 12.00pm (midnight) on Thursday 27th May

Eurovision winner:

Our Eurovision quiz winner was Steve Boreham

The answers was â€¦ puppets

The 1967 Eurovision Song Contest winner was Sandie Shaw with 'Puppet on a String', the ballet by Igor Stravinsky was 'Petrushka' — the story of three jealous puppets, and the duo of Lady Penelope Creighton-Ward and her butler Aloysius Parker in the children's television programme 'Thunderbirds' were 'super-marionette' puppets — although you could still see the strings!