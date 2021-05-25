                 

*
banner

News

4BR Tuesday Interview with Philip Harper

Cory MD Philip Harper rejoices at the news that the sale of British Open tickets heralds the long awaited return to 'live' competition for the world's number 1 ranked band.

Harper
  Philip Harper will be looking to claim yet another British Open title

Tuesday, 25 May 2021

        

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

With British Open Championship tickets going on sale this week we speak to the conductor of the band that will defend its title at Symphony Hall on September 11th — and find out what he thinks of the news and what it mans for Cory Band.

Philip Harper tells 4BR that he is delighted by the news that Cory will hopefully defend its title at Symphony Hall — and entertain their fans the following day at the British Open Gala Concert.

He also reveals that whilst he didn't mind getting wet at one of the band's first open air rehearsals he can't wait to get back into the bandoom to start preparing for the defence of their title — and for their early draw appearance at the Foden's Whit Friday competition this weekend...

        

TAGS: Cory

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Harper

4BR Tuesday Interview with Philip Harper

May 25 • Cory MD Philip Harper rejoices at the news that the sale of British Open tickets heralds the long awaited return to 'live' competition for the world's number 1 ranked band.

Vinter

4BR Midweek Quiz

May 25 • A little bit of Gilbert Vinter' s musical history storytelling to figure out if you are to win ten great vintage brass band CDs...

Fodens

Foden's Whit Friday draws

May 25 • Find out where your favourite band has been drawn for the Foden's on-line event which takes place this Friday and Saturday — from 1 to 119...

Bright

All things Bright and beautiful...

May 24 • Former London Symphony Orchestra principal trombonist Dudley Bright is the latest world class soloist to be featured in the wobplay recital series.

What's on »

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Sunday 19 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury, Cheltenham, GL40 4SH

Contest: National Brass Band Championship of Great Britain

Saturday 2 October • Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP

Contest: Youth Brass in Concert

Saturday 20 November • St Mary's Square, Gateshead Quays, Gateshead NE8 2JR

Vacancies »

Chadderton Band

May 23 • Chadderton Band is a friendly non-contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are looking for players of all ages and abilities on all sections of the band particularly on Euph Drums and Horn. Come along for a blow most welcome.

Shipston Town Band

May 22 • Stour Concert Brass our Community Band are looking to recruit solo cornets and Bb and Eb Bass as we prepare to restart rehearsals. We are based in Shipston on Stour in South Warwickshire and are a non competitive band rehearsing on Friday 7.45 to 9.30

Chinnor Silver

May 21 • As we start to get back to rehearsals we are looking for BACK ROW CORNETS AND PERCUSSION PLAYER to strengthen the band.We rehearse on wednesdays in our own refurbished bandroom (great for perc players no setting up ). Concerts and contests planned

Pro Cards »

Sarah Groarke-Booth

BA (Hons) MA
Conductor, Adjudicator, Compere, Actor

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top