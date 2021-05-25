4BR Tuesday Interview with Philip Harper

Cory MD Philip Harper rejoices at the news that the sale of British Open tickets heralds the long awaited return to 'live' competition for the world's number 1 ranked band.

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

With British Open Championship tickets going on sale this week we speak to the conductor of the band that will defend its title at Symphony Hall on September 11th — and find out what he thinks of the news and what it mans for Cory Band.

Philip Harper tells 4BR that he is delighted by the news that Cory will hopefully defend its title at Symphony Hall — and entertain their fans the following day at the British Open Gala Concert.

He also reveals that whilst he didn't mind getting wet at one of the band's first open air rehearsals he can't wait to get back into the bandoom to start preparing for the defence of their title — and for their early draw appearance at the Foden's Whit Friday competition this weekend...