10 new BandSafe dates confirmed

Brass Bands England confirms 10 new online dates for its popular BandSafe Training safeguarding course in partnership with the NSPCC.

BandSafe
  The BandSafe training will be held online on the 10 dates

Tuesday, 25 May 2021

        

Brass Bands England has scheduled a new batch of 10 dates for its flagship safeguarding course, BandSafe, developed in partnership with the NSPCC.

The popular course is designed to give organisations confidence in their safeguarding practices and offers an in-depth look at best-practice across key areas, including safeguarding policies and legal requirements when working with young people.

Bands who complete the course are also able to access BBE's national BOPA (Body of Persons Approval), covering events taking place in England and Wales. This in turn reduces the administrative burden of applying for child performance licensing when arranging public events featuring young musicians.

Valuable resource

Sam Fisher, BBE's Safeguarding Officer, told 4BR: "Now that bands are returning to performance we know that BBE BandSafe course will prove to be a valuable resource. We are therefore delighted to offer a number of new opportunities to complete BandSafe online via Zoom.

We hope that the virtual nature of the course will enable as many bands as possible, from across the country to complete this important training."

Booking

BandSafe Online training can be booked via: https://www.bbe.org.uk/bandsafe/bandsafe-training

Find out more about BandSafe at: https://www.bbe.org.uk/bandsafe

Confirmed dates for BandSafe Online are as follows:

Saturday 29th May: (9.00am — 12.30pm)
Tuesday 8th June: (6.00pm — 9.30pm)
Saturday 12th June: (9.00am — 12.30pm)
Thursday 17th June: (6.00pm — 9.30pm)
Saturday 3rd July: (9.00am — 12.30pm
Thursday 8th July: (6.00pm — 9.30pm)
Wednesday 14th July: (6.00pm — 9.30pm)
Tuesday 20th July: (6.00pm — 9.30pm)
Thursday 5th August: (1.00pm — 4.30pm)
Thursday 2nd September: (1.00pm — 4.30pm)
Thursday 16th September: (6.00pm — 9.30pm)

Now that bands are returning to performance we know that BBE BandSafe course will prove to be a valuable resource

BandSafe:

Brass Bands England's BandSafe is an industry leading selection of tools, training and resources to help you manage your band in a way that safeguards all your members from harm.

A training workshop, developed with the NSPCC, is tailored to the challenges you might face in a banding environment. The BandSafe toolkit is aimed to help you write and implement a robust safeguarding policy.

Bands who have completed the BandSafe Training and Toolkit are eligible to use the admin-saving BBE-held BOPA to apply for Child Performance Licensing.

        

