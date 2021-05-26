Brass Band World magazine: Latest edition out now

The latest edition of Brass Band World and BBW Digital is now out and once again packed with news, views, opinions and reviews that add up to essential reading.
Just look what is in store to enjoy in the latest issue...
BBW INTERVIEW
Jonathan Bates catches up with the trumpet star and YouTube sensation, London-based jazz artist, Louis Dowdeswell.
YOUNG VOICES
Comprising players from Black Dyke, Brighouse & Rastrick, and Fairey, the members of Northern Quarters are interviewed by Jonathan Bates as this month's Young Voices.
BIRTHDAY TRIBUTE
Brass band recordings expert, Tim Mutum, surveys the recording achievements of one of brass banding's seminal conductors, Geoffrey Brand, to celebrate his 95th birthday.
STRONGER TOGETHER
Helen Williams meets the inspiring women behind the Canadian Women's Brass Collective.
LEGEND PROFILE — JAMES SHEPHERD
Inspired by the 'Legends' Q&A session at Black Dyke's recent virtual 'Brass Day', Nicola Bland profiles James Shepherd, one of the great cornetists of our time.
PRO PLATFORM
This month's Pro Platform is graced by the talented members of Septura as the dazzling ensemble releases its latest CD, 'Music for Brass Septet 7', on the mainstream classical Naxos label.
PRO PRACTICE
University of North Texas College of Music's Professor of Euphonium, Besson Artist and BBW Editor, David Childs, shares some helpful tips and strategies to enhance practice motivation.
BANDING SPIRIT
Helen Williams finds players working together in new collaborations, and learns about the inspirational fundraising efforts of the highly respected bass trombonist Adrian Hirst.
BBW CASTAWAY
International euphonium star, Besson Artist and 2021 Mortimer medallist, Steven Mead, is this month's desert island Castaway.
CENTRE BAND
Lewis Merthyr Band emerges from lockdown with a new rehearsal base and fresh repertoire from top composers.
LET'S DEBATE
Musicologist and former Brighouse & Rastrick cornetist, Dr. Richard Jones, examines what we missed about brass banding during a year of pandemic lockdowns and why we turn up to band rehearsal every week of the year.
AND ANOTHER THING
This month we're taken on a journey back to match-fitness with Brass Band World's resident wit and cartoonist, Rob Nesbitt — 'Nezzy' to his friends.
PLUS THE LATEST REVIEWS
Studio Recital Series and cutting-edge chat on WobPlay, plus the latest recordings by Septura and UniBrass; new music from the American Band Journal, Studio Music, Brookwright and Tanglewind.
There is the new R3S Randefalk Mouthpiece, and the month's virtual events, including the online European Festival, Swiss National Solo and Quartet Championships, South West Brass Band Association Solo and Quartet Contest and America's Brass Band of Battle Creek in concert.
