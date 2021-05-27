                 

*
banner

News

2021 British Open tickets

The on-line sale of tickets for the 168th British Open Championship and Gala Concert takes place today and Friday — so check which applies to you.

British Open
  Tickets can only be purchased on-line

Thursday, 27 May 2021

        

Tickets for the 2021 British Open Championship will go on pre-sale and general sale on Thursday 27th May and Friday 28th May.

Supported by Besson, the 168th event will take place on Saturday 11th September at Symphony Hall in Birmingham.

The announcement follows extensive meetings with THSH management and will see tickets sold for a capacity filled auditorium.

The ticket process is on-line only.

Thursday:

It is important to note that tickets will go on pre-sale through the Symphony Hall online box office www.thsh.co.uk at 10.00am (GMT) on Thursday 27th May for those within the British Open 'Loyalty Programme', THSA venue members and previous bookers.

The promotional code is BACKOPEN2021 which will only apply for those in the loyalty programme.

https://www.thsh.co.uk/event/the-168th-british-open-brass-band-championships

Friday:

The general sale of tickets will take place online from 10.00am (GMT) on Friday 28th May.

https://www.thsh.co.uk/event/the-168th-british-open-brass-band-championships

The pre-sale tickets are available to those eligible on Thursday 27th with the general sale on Friday 28th4BR

Gala Concert tickets

Tickets for the following day's (Sunday 12th September) Brass Gala featuring Cory and Black Dyke Bands will also follow the exact same sale process.

https://www.thsh.co.uk/event/brass-band-gala-2021-featuring-black-dyke-band-cory-band

        

2021 British Open tickets

The on-line sale of tickets for the 168th British Open Championship and Gala Concert takes place today and Friday — so check which applies to you.

