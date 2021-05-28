                 

Death of George Harrison

The death has been reported of George Harrison who made a lasting impact on the banding movements in the north east of England and The Netherlands.

Friday, 28 May 2021

        

4BR has been informed of the death of George Harrison, a highly respected figure in the banding fraternity in County Durham and The Netherlands. He died at his home in The Hague on May 14". He was 75.

Starting his playing with Hetton Silver Band he became a well-known performer on the regional solo contest circuit, winning numerous competitions in the Durham and Northumberland Brass Band Leagues.

Technically proficient and with a fine sound he joined Harton & Westoe Colliery Band and became a valued model bandsman.

Contests stages

A joiner by trade, he later passed an audition for Carlton Main Frickley Colliery Band, but soon return home, joining the army as a bandsman and being accepted for a course of study at Knellar Hall.

However, a return home saw him remain as a member of Harton & Westoe Band for more than 20 years and included five Royal Albert Hall appearances as well as contest performances at the British Open and other major competitions.

He later moved to Germany and onto The Hague but returned home to help care for his widowed ill father, who passed away in 1990. During this time, he was a member of Easington Colliery Band as assistant principal cornet.

Dutch return

A return to The Netherlands saw him work as a postman and become a valued member of three bands in the fanfare, concert and brass band genres.

His friend Robert F Wray told 4BR: "We met on occasions in the years that followed and kept in touch with telephone calls and Christmas cards. My regular posting to him of 'The British Bandsman' for old time's sake, were no doubt also very well read by his many banding colleagues."

a return home saw him remain as a member of Harton & Westoe Band for more than 20 years and included five Royal Albert Hall appearances as well as contest performances at the British Open and other major competitions4BR

Musical tribute

He added: "The funeral was held on May 25th and no doubt his Dutch banding colleagues accompanied his partner Ada and close friends with a musical tribute to his memory and in celebration of his life.

I'm also sure that many people in the UK will join in sending their deepest sympathy and sincere condolences to his partner Ada, his sister Jean and brother in law John and family."

        

